Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears are Feuding After Body-Shaming Post

Maybe, just maybe, Britney Spears is spending too much time on social media.

At least, that seems to be the opinion of some fans after Spears posted about the backup dancers who performed with fellow pop star Christina Aguilera.

“I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ??” Spears wrote, taking an apparent jab at Aguilera in the process.

She wasn’t finished.

“Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!!” she wrote. “It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing!!!

“Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about.”

Well, OK then.

Britney Spears on Instagram

Word around town is that Aguilera wasn’t exactly thrilled by the comments. Far from it. Of course, Spears can always use the defense that the post itself was actually quoting late comedian Rodney Dangerfield.

Nonetheless, while Aguilera hasn’t responded, plenty of Spears fans certainly did.

“You can speak YOUR truth without making an effort to offend someone,” read one comment.

“This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney,” read another.

“Body shaming others is not the move,” read a third.

All of this basically coincided with another post in which Spears said she isn’t likely to perform again.

In the 22-minute clip, which Britney Spears posted under an unlisted name, she bemoaned her lack of creative control during the most successful period of her career. She also railed against her father, who served as conservator of her estate, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

As the news outlet noted, while Spears previously talked about never performing live again, this is the first time she did so after the conservatorship ended.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life, and yes, I’m pissed as f— and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she said.

In the event all this isn’t enough, Spears has changed her Instagram handle to “Channel 8.” Why, we have no idea.

Jordan Karlsson contrbuted to this post.