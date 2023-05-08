Company Offers Money for Couch Potato Willing to Binge-Watch All 10 ‘Fast and the Furious’ Films

In celebration of Fast X, the upcoming 10th installment of the ever-popular Fast and the Furious film series, FinanceBuzz is offering $1,000 for anyone willing to watch all of the films in the franchise and keep track of all car crashes that occur across 10 films. The opportunity will see movie fans keeping count of all wrecks showcased in the franchise, as well as how many result in damage, and the type of car that is involved in the crash. FinanceBuzz is a website that features blogs about car insurance and banking.

In their offer, FinanceBuzz states, “We’ll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family.” Not only will a lucky candidate be able to get paid to binge movies, but they will also have a trip to the movie theater fully covered.

FinanceBuzz continues, “We’re curious if the number of wrecks in these movies has increased or decreased over the franchise’s history. That’s where you come in.” The outlet is planning on writing a story based on the information found by the Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster, which will explore the effects that car accidents have on insurance.

Any candidate applying for the position will have to be 18 or older and the application will need to be submitted by May 19. The winner will be chosen and notified of the news about a week later. The unique job will need to be completed within two weeks.

Fast X will be released theatrically on May 19. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier and stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, and John Cena. The film is said to be the last in the franchise and follows Dom and the family as they face their most deadly foe yet.