Hillary Clinton on Joe Biden: “I Don’t Think He Gets The Credit He Deserves” (Video)

Former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for President in 2016 Hillary Clinton recently claimed that President Joe Biden “does not get the credit he deserves”.

Videos by Rare

While 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed the Souther Border since Biden took Office, and inflation and price increases continue to rock American families, Clinton thinks Biden deserves credit.

Perhaps she is happy because her husband Bill Clinton now looks like a far greater President than he was because of the incompetence and failures of President Biden. Maybe Clinton has some sort of role in advising the President in his weakened mental capacity.

See the clip of Clinton defending Biden below…

Clinton also claimed that the only way that we can end ‘Putin’s aggression’ is to provide more aid to Ukraine. The U.S. has sent $78 Billion to Ukraine in 2023 alone. See a clip of that moment below…

Clinton also claimed that people are actively attempting to ‘undermine democracy’. See a clip of that moment below…

It was a strange appearance in Canada for Mrs. Clinton.

What do you think?

