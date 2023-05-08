Hillary Clinton on Joe Biden: “I Don’t Think He Gets The Credit He Deserves” (Video)

Former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for President in 2016 Hillary Clinton recently claimed that President Joe Biden “does not get the credit he deserves”.

While 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed the Souther Border since Biden took Office, and inflation and price increases continue to rock American families, Clinton thinks Biden deserves credit.

Perhaps she is happy because her husband Bill Clinton now looks like a far greater President than he was because of the incompetence and failures of President Biden. Maybe Clinton has some sort of role in advising the President in his weakened mental capacity.

See the clip of Clinton defending Biden below…

Hillary Clinton: "I don't think [Joe Biden] gets the credit that he deserves from the press or maybe some large segments of the people" pic.twitter.com/EcTp28caOB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

Clinton also claimed that the only way that we can end ‘Putin’s aggression’ is to provide more aid to Ukraine. The U.S. has sent $78 Billion to Ukraine in 2023 alone. See a clip of that moment below…

Hillary Clinton says that the only way to end “Putin’s aggression” is to send MORE money to Ukraine.



This is right before BlackRock executives met with Zelensky.



Don’t you see it yet? They’re imposing the largest transfer of wealth from the American taxpayer to their pockets. pic.twitter.com/4kITpfoNCI — TheDeplorableVeteran🇺🇸 (@DeplorableVet84) May 6, 2023

Clinton also claimed that people are actively attempting to ‘undermine democracy’. See a clip of that moment below…

Hillary Clinton said a 'small fringe minority' is undermining democracy by attacking institutions & the press.



Sorry if we're a threat to your version of democracy where you demand obedience to the state, want the power to punish dissent, trample rights & freeze bank accounts. pic.twitter.com/CAoplihq9J — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) May 6, 2023

It was a strange appearance in Canada for Mrs. Clinton.