Lionel Richie and Katy Perry Are Joined by Surprise Guests King Charles and Queen Camilla on ‘American Idol’

American Idol fans were graced with a royal cameo on Sunday’s episode.

As regular judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry reported live from Windsor Castle after delivering their performances during the May 7 Coronation Concert, the two were joined on screen by none other than King Charles III and Queen Camilla!

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I have a surprise,” Richie told the audience, after hinting to Perry to make room for their guests. The Prism singer stepped aside, bowing to the royal couple as they joined the livestream amid cheers from the American Idol audience.

“Goodness,” she exclaimed. “Your Majesties!”

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for,” King Charles said, smiling.

His Majesty then transitioned to a more serious note by thanking both stars for performing at the concert, calling them “brilliant.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla on American Idol Livestream

“We understand there’s a party,” said Richie, to which King Charles replied, joking, “Ah, you’ve heard about that, have you?”

“As soon as we finish, we’re coming to the party!” the Can’t Slow Down singer confirmed.

The quick cameo ended with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie congratulating the newly crowned couple as they walked off screen.

USA Today reports that the sweet bit was actually recorded prior to the livestream, since the time of the American Idol broadcast in the UK was 1 a.m.

A clip of the cameo was posted on American Idol‘s Instagram page, and it received an overwhelming number of positive comments from fans who were delighted to see the royals on the show.

While Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were busy rubbing elbows with the monarchy, singers Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran filled in as guest judges. Both singers performed on stage, as well. According to the Daily Mail, Sheeran sang his latest single, “Eyes Closed,” and Morissette belted out one of her classic hits, “Thank You.”

“Thank you so much for taking our jobs,” said Katy Perry, who remained on screen with Richie to watch the performances.