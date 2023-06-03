Danny Masterson Awaits Sentencing Away From General Population Following Rape Conviction

Danny Masterson, following his conviction for rape, will be placed in “administrative segregation” for his own safety as he awaits sentencing. According to TMZ, the actor, known for his role in That ’70s Show, will be kept separate from the general prison population at the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Masterson will be housed in the same unit where O.J. Simpson, the disgraced NFL star, and Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, were held during their respective legal proceedings. Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women who were former members of the Church of Scientology, to which the actor himself belongs.

Following the announcement of the verdict, actress Bijou Phillips, Masterson’s wife, reportedly let out a cry that led Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo to admonish her, urging her to maintain her composure or leave the courtroom.

Given the “violent nature of the crimes” and the potential risk of flight, Masterson was immediately taken into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 4, which is also the date set for his sentencing. He could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Although the jury reached a guilty verdict on two of the charges, they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on the third count of rape. The jury, consisting of seven women and five men, deliberated for slightly over a week.

In November, a mistrial was declared by Judge Olmedo due to a deadlocked jury. During the recent trial, prosecutors accused Masterson of drugging his alleged victims and described him as a “predator” who believed he could seek protection within the Church of Scientology.

The conclusion of the retrial comes after a period of over three years since Masterson was initially instructed to face trial for allegations of raping three women at his residence in Hollywood Hills, spanning from 2001 to 2003.

