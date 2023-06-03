Biden Signs Debt Ceiling Bill, Vows Tax Hikes (Video)

President Joe Biden signed the debt ceiling agreement between Congressional Republicans and Democrats today, marking unlimited government spending until January 1st, 2025.

See the video below that Biden’s team posted to his Twitter account signing the bill…

Biden did not reduce the deficit, as he claimed in the tweet, and at no point did Veterans benefits or medicare and social security ever come into question. Republicans simply caved on the promises they made to their voters.

Biden vowed in a video statement on the debt ceiling agreement that the government will “raise revenue”, meaning higher taxes for Americans. See a clip of that moment below…

The Biden Administration has already raised the tax burden on Americans making as little as $20,000. Despite this truth, he falsely claimed that he would not raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000…. He already has! Government does not receive revenue that does not come from US, the American people. See a clip of Biden lying about the tax increases below…

Additionally, Biden falsely claimed that he lowered the deficit. Biden has truthfully increased the deficit tremendously. See a clip of that moment below…

  2. Reading anything put in front of him probably words one foot tall so he can see them, Was probably told what he is signing cuts the cost of Ice Cream by 50%

  3. Quick.
    Everyone who’s surprised that they are now threatening to raise taxes to feed their spendthrift ways, give a shout out!

    (crickets)

