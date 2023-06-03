Biden Signs Debt Ceiling Bill, Vows Tax Hikes (Video)

President Joe Biden signed the debt ceiling agreement between Congressional Republicans and Democrats today, marking unlimited government spending until January 1st, 2025.

See the video below that Biden’s team posted to his Twitter account signing the bill…

I just signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement that prevents a first-ever default while reducing the deficit, safeguarding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and fulfilling our scared obligation to our veterans.



Now, we continue the work of building the strongest… pic.twitter.com/42HIFBy8Y9 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 3, 2023

Biden did not reduce the deficit, as he claimed in the tweet, and at no point did Veterans benefits or medicare and social security ever come into question. Republicans simply caved on the promises they made to their voters.

Biden vowed in a video statement on the debt ceiling agreement that the government will “raise revenue”, meaning higher taxes for Americans. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "We need to control spending, but we also have to raise revenue."



Raising revenue = tax hikes. pic.twitter.com/S38tUcLKr4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2023

The Biden Administration has already raised the tax burden on Americans making as little as $20,000. Despite this truth, he falsely claimed that he would not raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000…. He already has! Government does not receive revenue that does not come from US, the American people. See a clip of Biden lying about the tax increases below…

Biden: "No one — I promise — no one making less than $400,000/year will pay a penny more in federal taxes."



That's another lie. Biden has *already* raised the tax burden on Americans making as little as $20,000/year. pic.twitter.com/FaL8DO0s5s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2023

Additionally, Biden falsely claimed that he lowered the deficit. Biden has truthfully increased the deficit tremendously. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden claims he cut the deficit by "$1.7 trillion" in his first two years.



He's lying. Per Moody’s Analytics: "The actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in HIGHER deficits — not smaller ones." pic.twitter.com/XwNkCCQI8f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2023