Victoria and David Beckham have a lot to be happy about! Their eldest of four children, Brooklyn Beckham, just celebrated his one-year anniversary with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrated Their 1-Year Anniversary on April 9, 2023

In an Instagram post, the Spice Girl-turned fashion designer shared a photo of her, husband David Beckham, their son Brooklyn, and Nicola. Brooklyn was holding a designer cake featuring photos of his wife and him together while his soccer player dad put his arm around him. Victoria Beckham held Nicola on the other side of the group as everyone was beaming from ear to ear.

“So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. we love you,” wrote Victoria Beckham, adding a heart emoji.

Victoria was wearing ripped high-waisted jeans and mile-high royal blue stilettos, topped with a casual gray t-shirt as her long dark hair fell below her chest. It’s hard to imagine anyone topping her style, but admittedly, Nicola Peltz Beckham was looking pretty amazing as well. The model and actress wore colorful shorts, knee-high black platform boots, and a cropped black t-shirt. Meanwhile, Brooklyn wore all-white, including socks underneath bright orange sandals. His dad kept it simple with a white t-shirt and black pants.

“Today was so fun! We love you so much,” Nicola Peltz commented underneath her mother-in-law’s post.

Despite the Rumors, Everything Is Great Between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham )

The love is tangible, and it contrasts to some very off-kilter rumors about an alleged feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham. Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot one year ago, and because she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham designer dress, people have been saying that either she or Victoria have bad blood with each other.

“I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know,” the Welcome to Chippendales actress told Cosmopolitan last month. “No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

Nicola Peltz-Beckham had previously explained to Variety where the rumors all started. She wanted to wear a Victoria Beckham dress but ended up wearing Valentino couture.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she said. “[Victoria Beckham] didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Held an Extravagant Jewish Wedding in Palm Beach Last Year

Regardless, I think we can all agree that Nicola Peltz looked amazing on her wedding day. She always does. She and Brooklyn Beckham married at a Jewish Palm Beach wedding in April of 2022. Brooklyn’s paternal great-grandfather was Jewish as is Peltz’s billionaire father, businessman Nelson Peltz.

According to The Times of Israel, Nicola flew twice to Rome to have designer Pierpaoio Piccioi help fit her dress. The wedding was held on a $103 million dollar estate and 300 guests were in attendance, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay, model Gigi Hadid, actress Eva Longoria, and tennis legend Serena Williams. The celebrity-studded ceremony included many of the Jewish wedding traditions, including marrying under a chuppah (wedding canopy), signing a ketubah (marriage contract), and the groom smashing a glass under his shoe.

A source told The Mirror that while Nicola Peltz’s mother Claudia isn’t Jewish, her father Nelson is “devout,” and thus she and her nine siblings were raised with “traditional Jewish values.” They added that both Peltz and Beckham initially bonded over their Jewish heritage.

“When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won’t be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements,” the source added.

Beckham and Peltz Have Been Together Since 2019

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were first spotted together at a Halloween party thrown by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2019. The following January, Nicola posted the first Instagram photo of Brooklyn and her together. On February 25, 2020, the couple made their first public debut together at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week.

They Became Engaged in June 2020

Brooklyn Beckham proposed to Nicola in late June of 2020. Two weeks later, he shared the news on Instagram. The pair looked dapper, he in a navy blue suit and she in a yellow gown, holding and looking into each other’s eyes.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx,” he wrote. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Nicola reposted the snap with the caption “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

COVID-19 Delayed the Peltz-Beckham Wedding at First

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham)

Brooklyn relocated from his family’s home in the Cotswalds region of England to Beverly Hills, California, to be with his fiancé during the COVID-19 crisis. In November 2021, he told Hello Magazine that the move wasn’t difficult because “I’m marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it’s just really nice.”

Beckham added that he and Nicola had wanted to marry sooner, but COVID delayed everything.

“We’ve been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn’t a thing we’d have liked to have been married already,and it has been a bit difficult,” said Brooklyn. “You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I’m travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it’ll be next year,” he said.

Fortunately, that day came just five months later, in April 2022.

Nicola and Brooklyn Are Still Madly In Love With Each Other

Now, a year into their marriage, it’s clear that Nicola and Brooklyn are loving their marital bliss.

“1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram. The caption accompanied a photo of him bending Nicola back and smooching her in what appears to be a busy transit station. “here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young.”

Nicola Peltz Beckham echoed the happy sentiment with her own carousel of photos. She shared a snap of Brooklyn of her in addition to the one that Victoria Beckham shared, and another two of her grandmother and a puppy.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle,” she wrote. “I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you. you are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you. Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy and she was so happy!)”