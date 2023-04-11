Tristan Thompson Joins L.A. Lakers: Is He Motivated by Khloé Kardashian?

NBA athlete Tristan Thompson just joined the L.A. Lakers. This brings him closer to ex-partner Khloé Kardashian’s neck of the woods.

The California basketball teamed welcomed their new player in an official Instagram post. Khloé wasted no time in showing her support with a like. According to Us Weekly, this was after Thompson had already moved into a mansion not far from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s home.

Tristan Thompson’s New Team Brings Him Closer to His Ex

Thompson and Kardashian are not currently together. The pair called things off in 2021, despite being engaged and expecting another child together via surrogate. Their on-again-off-again relationship had lasted since 2016. They are currently co-parenting two children together.

A source told Us Weekly that Thompson isn’t ready to say goodbye to the relationship.

“At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family,” the source said. “He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

Another source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that “Tristan still loves Khloé and would love to be with her again,” and that he is “doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloé and her family.”

Proving himself to his ex might be a tall order, though, considering that he cheated on her with model Maralee Nichols during the last leg of their relationship. He now shares a child with her as well as Kardashian.

Both sources seem to agree that Khloé wants to keep things friendly between them because of their kids, but she isn’t interested in getting back together.