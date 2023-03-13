Did Michelle Yeoh Really Call Out Don Lemon At The Oscars?

Michelle Yeoh seemed to make a dig at CNN anchor Don Lemon during her acceptance speech for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars, for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Sunday.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams dream big, and dreams do come true,” Yeoh, 60, told the audience as she made history as the first Asian woman to win in the category.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up,” she went on to add.

Michelle Yeoh Wins!

“Was this a jab at @donlemon for his recent comments about women ‘being past their prime’ after their 40’s?” Stephanie Hamill, political commentator, tweeted.

“I think Michelle Yeoh just called out DonLemon during her #Oscars acceptance speech,” Daily Beast senior editor went on to tweet.

“Michelle Yeoh coming for Don Lemon was not on my #Oscar bingo card 😂,” Briahna Joy Gray, former Bernie Sanders’ press secretary joked.

However, some remain unconvinced that Yeoh’s speech was specifically aimed at Lemon, as there is speculation that they may have simply been intended as motivational words from a woman who achieved her first Oscar at a later stage in life.

“No. I seriously doubt she was thinking of Don Lemon on one of the most important nights of her life,” one fan tweeted. “Hollywood is notorious for setting ridiculous expiration dates on women’s careers. She’s proof it’s all nonsense. Women from all walks of life regularly face age discrimination.”

Was it, or Was it No?

Michelle Yeoh coming for Don Lemon was not on my #Oscar bingo card 😂 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 13, 2023

“I think that speech was for any woman who heard ‘no’ after 40 in Hollywood,” another agreed.

In February, Lemon sparked controversy when he stated on CNN This Morning that “If you Google, ‘When is a woman in her prime?’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s.” “I’m not saying I agree with that, so I think [Haley] has to be careful about saying that [politicians over 75 aren’t in their prime].”

The comments caused his co-anchor Poppy Harlow to storm off set, angered at his comments, receiving backlash from several other co-workers and viewers. He late went on to apologize saying that “The people I am closest to in this organization are women. The people I seek counsel to first in this organization are women. The person I am closest to is my mother, a woman.”

Lemon took a brief hiatus from his show due to the backlash but was back on the air days later when he tweeted out another apology through Twitter to the public.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today,” he Tweeted. “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry.

“I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

Read More: Megyn Kelly Demands CNN Fire Don Lemon