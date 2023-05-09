Don Johnson Jokes That Daughter Dakota’s Advice to Him Would Be to ‘Go Away, Dad’

While attending the New York City premiere of his upcoming film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, Don Johnson, 33, spoke about his relationship with his famous daughter, Dakota Johnson, and how they avoid each other’s personal lives. He stated, “She’s a professional. I’m a professional.”

Johnson further explained, “We don’t get involved in each other’s worlds, we’re father and daughter. I don’t know what she’d give me advice about at this point, but probably, ‘Go away, Dad’!.”

Don Johnson Discusses His Relationship with His Family

Johnson further dished on his family life, saying, “I love being with my kids and I have a lot of them, so I kind of just make the rounds. I’m a very simple guy, I like to walk, I like nature and all of that stuff, and I love hanging out with my beautiful wife.”

Dakota Johnson is Don’s daughter from his first marriage to actress Melanie Griffith. He and Griffith also have a son, 40-year-old Jesse, who is also an actor. Johnson is currently married to Kelley Phleger, and they share Grace, 23, Jasper, 20, and Deacon, 17. Don Johnson has five children altogether, with his youngest and oldest having a 23-year age difference.

Don Johnson is known for his starring role in the hit 80s series Miami Vice, as well as appearing in the films Django Unchained, The Other Woman, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Knives Out, and Book Club. In addition to Johnson, Book Club: The Next Chapter stars Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, and Andy Garcia. An official synopsis for the sequel film reads,

“The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.”

Book Club: The Next Chapter hits theaters on May 12. Dakota Johnson will next be seen in the upcoming superhero film, Madame Web.