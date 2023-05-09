Chelsea Handler Encourages Men to Get a Vasectomy While Going Topless

The comedian uploaded a topless video to Instagram urging men to get a vasectomy. She gives herself a breast exam while pleading her case in the clip. The post is captioned “Men, it’s time to do your part.”

Snip Snip

“As a women with natural breasts — not that that has anything to do with this — it is time to explore vasectomies,” she shared in the video clip.

“Since the beginning of time, women have been ducking and diving and dodging pregnancy face first — or pikachu first — and, frankly, they’re exhausted,” she continued.

“We’ve had to listen to men say things like, ‘Girl, but using a condom doesn’t feel so good’, or ‘Can’t you just take birth control?” Or “Oops, I forgot to pull out”. Enough, you little horny little pigs in blankets.”

She then discussed the downsides of using contraceptives for women, such as pain caused by IUDs and unpleasant hormonal changes from oral birth control pills.

The video emphasizes the importance of men taking responsibility for unwanted pregnancies and suggests that they get vasectomies to do their part.

“Women are tired of making concessions for men — especially in the bedroom,” Handler added.

“We have already been through enough letting you wear socks while you penetrate us. So, man up, men, and if you can’t do that, enjoy the company of your hand.”

She concluded her PSA by saying: “Vasectomies. One snip and that’s it.”

Speak Up

The overturning of Roe V Wade will mark a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care. We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.@aclu@PPFA @AbortionFunds pic.twitter.com/zYlXSZqzCu — h (@halsey) May 4, 2022

This is one plight that has joined several others in the fight to bring awareness to women’s sexual health. This includes several celebrities like singer Halsey who spoke out about abortion rights.

When Roe v Wade was overturned in June of last year, Halsey spoke out against the act in a Tweet, stating that “I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights and bodily integrity for as long as I’ve had a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country.”