Elizabeth Banks Was ‘Horrified’ After Learning Her Friend’s Son Watched Her Sex Scene With Steve Carell in ’40-Year-Old Virgin’

Elizabeth Banks may have just directed the outrageous horror-comedy, Cocaine Bear, but she was once known for appearing in a litter of popular comedy films. One of those films, The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, contains a humorous and raunchy sex scene featuring Banks. The actress and director recently spoke to Conan O’Brien about the mortifying moment when the son of one of her friends informed her that he watched the film containing the scene in question.

During the interview, O’Brien said, “When I saw you in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, you were crazy attractive popping up on the screen, but also the way you were playing it was so funny in a different way that I hadn’t quite seen before.” Banks retorted, “I have not seen that movie in a long time, but you [know] who did was my friend’s kid who’s 13.”

Elizabeth Banks Reveals Her Son’s 13-Year-Old Friend Watched ’40-Year-Old Virgin’

Banks continued, “It’s like, ‘So you had a bar mitzvah?’ and then he watched The 40-Year-Old Virgin. I’m, like, literally his auntie.” The scene that Banks didn’t feel comfortable with her friend’s son watching featured the actress acting perversely in a bathtub while she waits for the titular character to join her. When Steve Carell‘s virgin bails, Banks is joined by a character played by Seth Rogen for implied sex.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Banks said that after the young teen told her he watched The 40-Year-Old Virgin, she pulled her friend aside to speak to him privately. However, the unnamed friend claimed he didn’t even remember that the film included a sex scene featuring Banks. Banks told Conan, “I was like, what were you thinking? He was like, ‘I kind of forgot about that part.'”

In addition to her work as a director and her time acting in various comedy films, Banks is known for portraying Effie Trinket in the Hunger Games series. Although the multi-talented performer has found a niche for directing, Banks will be seen in the upcoming film The Beanie Bubble, and will also be featured in a voice role in Illumination’s new animated film, Migration.

READ MORE: Ray Liotta Had a Final Message for Elizabeth Banks One Week Before He Died