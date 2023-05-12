Elizabeth Olsen Requested Stunt Double for ‘Love & Death’ Axe Murder Scene

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, 34, is currently headlining HBO‘s true crime limited series, Love and Death, which tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a suburban mom in Texas who murdered her friend and neighbor with an axe in 1980. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen revealed that she found shooting the murder scene so frightening, she actually called for a stunt double.

American Horror Story star Lily Rabe plays Betty Gore, the slain woman, whose husband was having an affair with Candy. Olsen said shooting the scene in which Candy kills Betty was so taxing to think about partly because Rabe was pregnant at the time. Olsen said, “Lily was six months pregnant. It was awful. She had a double. And they also could erase [her belly] in post. But she was in a little shirt with a six-month belly.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Olsen’s Account of Shooting Violent Murder Scene in HBO Limited Series

Olsen continued, “It was crazy. And she really wanted to do everything. Lily is a really physically strong human being, and so it was like real tension, physically, and there was an element where I felt safe because we had choreography, but there was an element where I didn’t want to do everything. So it was a lot of things.”

Olsen added that while she attempted to go all in for the taxing scene, she decided that handling an axe (fake or not) with a pregnant co-star was a little too far out of her comfort zone. She said, “My experience with more fight sequences isn’t hand-to-hand fighting. And so it felt kind of scary at times. And then there were moments where Lily asked me to, with the rubber ax, make contact with her body. And I tapped out and was like, ‘You’re going to have to do this with my stunt double.'”

Love and Death, which is created by Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley, drops its fifth episode on HBO Max on May 12. In addition to Olsen and Rabe, Love and Death stars Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Elizabeth Marvel, and Keir Gilchrist. The show’s final episode will air on May 25.