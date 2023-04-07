Emily Ratajkowski Says She Felt Objectified and Judged as a Woman in the Industry

Model Emily Ratajkowski was an actress in the 2010s, having starred in popular films like Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends. Recently Ratajkowski revealed why she stopped pursuing that particular profession. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ratajkowski spoke about men in Hollywood who made her feel objectified.

Ratjkowski said, “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’”

Discussing men on her own team, Ratjkowski said, “I didn’t trust them. I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.’”

These comments match similar statements that Ratjkowski made in her memoir My Body. In My Body, Ratjkowski recalls a memory where she attended a WME party with her now estranged husband Sean Bear-McClard. Ratjkowski writes, “I thought about the way that [Bear-McClard] had glided through the room, a room full of men who only two years before had been kissing Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraging their young female clients to take meetings with him in hotel rooms. I hated that my husband was at all connected to these men.”

In the book, Ratjkowski continued on the matter, writing, “And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in men’s POVs. Because they were lies. And I don’t mean infidelity. This is a f–ked up world. Like, Hollywood is f–ked up. And it’s dark. Obviously, it would be nice to be with somebody who’s in the industry or understands it, but I don’t think I can. That was what that essay was about … I had a hard time even being at a party like that. But then having a part of me that was so connected to it was even harder.” Ratjkowski and Bear-McClard separated in September 2022.