Florida Judge Orders Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend, to Comply with NDA in $30 Million Legal Dispute 

A Florida judge ruled Wednesday night that Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ former girlfriend, must comply with a non-disclosure agreement she signed and settle her lawsuits against the golf star through private arbitration.

Court Decisions

Herman wanted to nullify the 2017 agreement due to her claim that Woods had sexually harassed her. However, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger said that Herman’s allegations were “vague and threadbare” in an 11-page opinion that sent the case to arbitration.

“Herman has had the opportunity (to) provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so,” Metzger stated.

Metzger said that if Herman had denied signing the agreement, she would have arranged for a hearing about it. However, since Herman is not sure if she did or not, that is something for the arbitrator to decide.

Neither Woods nor Herman’s attorneys have released an official statement regarding the decision. It’s unknown if any sort of appeal will be filed by Herman’s attorney.

Herman, 39, filed a lawsuit against Woods, 47, and the trust which owns his $54 million Florida mansion. She wanted to receive $30 million from the trust, citing unspecified allegations of sexual harassment.

Other Allegations

Herman, who managed Woods’ restaurant in Palm Beach County, claims that the nondisclosure agreement cannot be enforced due to a new federal law which states that such contracts can be voided if there was sexual abuse or harassment.

In court documents, she alleged that Woods threatened to fire her if she did not sign a nondisclosure agreement. Hodas claimed that this was a form of harassment, as it treated one employee differently than the others due to their sexual relationship.

Metzger told Hodas that the sexual harassment allegation was barely mentioned during the hearing last week and that she needed more information about the incident to consider it. Hodas said he could not provide more information in public as it would be a violation of the nondisclosure agreement if it is ultimately upheld.