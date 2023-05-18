WWE Legend Billy Graham Dead at 79

WWE Hall-of-Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has died. He was 79.

Graham influenced the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and other major names, as could be attested by the many tributes from those involved with pro wrestling.

One of those came from Flair, who has indicated Graham was a true pioneer of the sport.

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

“The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us,” Flair tweeted. “THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!”

Graham’s family said he had been in the ICU for several days battling an unspecified illness. He was taken off life support on Wednesday, per TMZ. His wife and daughter were reportedly by his side.

Graham’ was born ‘s real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman and he was born in 1943 in Phoenix, where he lived at the time of his death. He spent his early years as a bodybuilder, playing in the Canadian Football League before joining the American Wrestling Association in 1972.

He bounced around a little after that, masking four WWE returns before retiring in 1988. He announced in 2015 that he had signed a legends contract with the organization, then renewed the deal for five years in 2021.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Graham has suffered multiple health issues in recent years, including congestive heart failure, diabetes, a skull infection and liver failure.