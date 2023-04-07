Former S Club Member Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Former S Club member Paul Cattermole has tragically died at the age of 46. The news comes just a few weeks after the English group announced that they were reuniting for a tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Through a statement by his bandmates and his family, they announced, “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” ITV revealed.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

The cause of his death is still unknown.

S club also went on to share a statement, writing, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

They continued, “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

In February, the musical group, known for their popular songs such as “Bring It All Back”, “S Club Party”, and “Don’t Stop Movin'”, which were chart-toppers during the late 1990s and early 2000s, announced their comeback reunion tour.