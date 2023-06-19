Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton’s 47th Birthday with Adorable Post

Gwen Stefani, 53, made a truly loving Instagram post in honor of her husband Blake Shelton‘s 47th birthday. Stefani and Shelton got married on July 3, 2021. The couple first announced that they were dating in 2015 after meeting as judges on The Voice.

Stefani’s celebratory Instagram post features a video showcasing several key moments from the couple’s relationship, including their wedding. The post holds the caption, “happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx.”

Gwen Stefani’s Heartfelt Instagram Post For Husband Blake Shelton

Stefani gave a speech during Shelton’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When he received his star, Stefani said, “He’s humble, he’s genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton. Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you’ve had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he’s the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music.”

While Shelton received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Stefani continued, “He’s magnetic, the most generous person you’ll ever know and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes… Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream… And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you.”

During his own speech that day, Shelton declared “I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake. I love you so much, and that’s the great thing that’s happened along this journey.”

Shelton also discussed his married life with People back in December 2022, saying, “The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I’ve ever been a part of. To me, she’s my best friend and everything that I need and lean on.”