‘Dead’ Woman Who Was Found Alive Inside Coffin During Wake Dies a Week Later

An Ecuadorian woman who was discovered to be alive inside a coffin during her wake has died, one week after she was pronounced dead the first time.

Videos by Rare

Bella Montoya, 76, was knocking on her closed-casket coffin at her funeral and was taken to the hospital, where she went directly into intensive care.

Her family confirmed that she has now died.

“This time my mother really did die. My life will not be the same,” son Gilbert Barbera said, per a local newspaper article translated by the BBC, via the New York Post.

Montoya died as the result of an ischemic stroke, according to the Ecuador health ministry. She was initially pronounced dead on June 9 after suffering a heart attack.

‘Dead’ Woman Who Was Found Alive Inside Coffin

Per reports, she spent about five hours in her coffin before alerting those at her funeral that she was still alive. Video from her wake showed family members removing her from the coffin as she gasped for air.

That led to an investigation, though Ecuadorian officials have yet to release any information regarding the initial incorrect diagnosis. The family has also said it is waiting for answers on the wrongful death declaration.

Per the Post:

“Initial reports from local media said that experts speculated that Montoya may have suffered catalepsy as a result of cardiorespiratory arrest. Catalepsy is a condition that causes the rigidity of the body, decreased pain sensitivity and slower bodily functions such as breathing.”

Montoya’s sister has lodged a formal complaint and aims to identify the doctor who issued the first death certificate, the Post added.