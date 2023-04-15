How Many Times Has Nick Carter Been Accused of Sexual Assault?

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is coming under fire again for allegedly sexually assaulting Dream singer Melissa Schuman. Schuman claims that the boyband member forced her to perform nonconsensual sex in 2002, when she was 18 and he was 22. Carter is denying her claims and countersuing her for defamation. The new lawsuit follows a rejected criminal case which was dropped in 2018.

Dream Singer Melissa Schuman Claims Backstreet Boys Singer Nick Carter Raped Her in 2002

According to Melissa Schuman, 38, she and Carter, 43, were set up for a date by their respective managers as a publicity stunt in 2002. She is claiming that he invited her to his Santa Monica apartment for a “casual hangout” but that she had a boyfriend at the time.

At Carter’s apartment, she says he then performed oral sex on her in the bathroom and forced her to reciprocate. She alleges that he then brought her into his bedroom and forced her to have intercourse with him. Schuman is also claiming that she was a virgin at the time and protested, telling Carter that she wanted to wait to have sex until marriage.

Schuman Filed a Police Report in 2017 but Charges Were Dropped

Melissa Schuman is also saying that she tried to bring the matter up with her manager but was warned to not pursue the issue in court, due to Carter’s powerful legal team. She eventually filed a police report and posted a blog post about the incident in 2017, during the #MeToo movement. However, the DA’s office declined to prosecute the matter due to a statute of limitations. According to TMZ, the case began with the Santa Monica Police Department and was passed off to the LAPD special crimes unit before it was dropped.

When the case was dropped in September of 2018, Schuman issued a statement expressing that she and her family “were well aware of the likelihood” that the statute of limitations, which was revised in California in 2016 for prosecuting rape, would prevent the case from moving forward.

“It is unfortunate that the law isn’t fully retroactive to accommodate assaults that have happened in the past, regardless of how far back,” she said. “It gives me great solace to know that my testimony is fully documented, investigated and sealed for the future if needed by law enforcement. I gave my statement, as did the other witnesses.”

Nick Carter Has Denied All Allegations of Sexual Assault

Nick Carter denied the allegations at the time and maintains his stance.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” he said of the initial police report. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz told TMZ in 2018 that the singer was “vindicated.”

“Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year, and was confident the District Attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him,” Holtz said. “He is happy to put this matter behind him.”

Second Accuser Shannon Ruth Filed a Lawsuit Against Carter in December for Sexual Assault, Rape

However, it seems that this issue is far from being put “behind” the Backstreet Boy. In December of 2022, another accuser stepped forward against Carter, but this time they filed a lawsuit.

Shannon Ruth is alleging that she was 17 and a virgin in 2001 and was waiting in line for Carter’s autograph at a show in Tacoma, Washington when he invited her onto his tour bus. Once there, she says he gave her a red-colored alcoholic drink, called “VIP juice,” before bringing her into the bathroom and forcing her to perform oral sex on him and then forcibly penetrating her. She is claiming that she was crying and contracted HPV from the assault. Ruth also claims that she told Carter she’d tell on him and that he proceeded to threaten her.

“After he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘retarded bi**h’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm,” Ruth said at a press conference in January 2023.

The allegations initially prompted ABC to cancel a Backstreet Boys Christmas special.

Carter’s attorney Michael Holt reached out to TMZ and once again denied any truth in sexual assault allegations.

“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” he said. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

Carter Claims Melissa Schuman and Shannon Ruth Are in Cahoots, Attempting Extortion

In February 2023, Nick Carter countersued Shannon Ruth and roped in Melissa Schuman and her father Jerome. Carter is seeking over $2.35 million in damages, claiming that the trio is attempting to extort him. He is alleging that Ruth has been “coaxed” by the Schuman family and that the three are riding on the coattails of the #MeToo movement.

“As our Counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy,” Holt told TMZ. “He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused; in fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation.”

Melissa Schuman Just Filed a Civil Lawsuit Against Nick Carter

Now Melissa Schuman is back in court, this time seeking civil damages from Nick Carter. According to TMZ, the singer is hoping to revive the matter after California amended its statute of limitations for civil actions related to sexual assault. Schuman is suing Carter for sexual assault and battery.

Once again, Carter’s attorney is claiming that this is an extortion attempt. However, the timeline of events is enough to raise some eyebrows. More to come later.

