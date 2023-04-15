5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Ever the contrarian, Joe Rogan has surprised us all by coming out in support of Bud Light. While many continue to boycott the brand due to their partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the podcaster claimed that these beer drinkers needed to re-evaluate their priorities.

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the former Fear Factor host and his guest, comedian Sam Tallent, gave their opinions on the controversy.

Ryan Seacrest celebrated his final day as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan in an episode that celebrated his six years on the show. Kelly Ripa went on to deliver a tear-jerking speech at the end of the episode, revealing how much Seacrest meant to her.

“This has without question been the fastest six years of my life,” Ripa stated. “Although you and I have been friends for decades and decades, I feel like I have gained through this process a younger brother-slash-older son. That’s how I feel about you. It’s the weirdest feeling.”

Lisa Ann Walter recently admitted to having the hots for co-star Dennis Quaid on the set of The Parent Trap (1998). In response to a fan question on Watch What Happens Live, the Abbott Elementary actress gave host Andy Cohen a few behind-the-scenes details about her unrequited crush.

“He was one of my sexy dreamboat idols,” she revealed, according to Insider. “I had to pretend I didn’t have a crush on him, and I really did. When I first got around him, I blushed all the time.”

After the recent passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the custody of her 14-year-old twins, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, with Michael Lockwood has been officially granted to their father.

Lockwood was appointed as the sole guardian ad litem to both the girls with no apparent opposition to the arrangement. According to ET, Priscilla Presley nor Riley Keough were in attendance for the hearing.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reportedly threatened suicide after a falling out with his wife, according to a 911 call that reported he had been missing, via TMZ. Bell, the star of Drake & Josh, turned up Thursday after he was reported missing in Florida. TMZ obtained a recording of the 911 call, revealing why the Orlando Police Department was concerned about his whereabouts.

Per the call, an Orlando officer is speaking with another department, describing the situation as a “possible attempted suicide” and adding that “there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife.”