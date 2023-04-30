Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone are two of the most iconic Hollywood actors around. Both have led incredibly successful careers centered around bold, hard-hitting characters and gritty plot lines. Despite having similar Italian American heritage and being raised in New York, they’ve only appeared in one film together — and they didn’t even meet! However, they’ve been friends for a long time. Here’s a look inside Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone’s friendship.

It’s almost rare these days when two superstars have co-existed in the movie industry for decades without ever working together on a film. Al Pacino has been in the industry since 1967 and Sylvester Stallone has been in it since 1968. The two actors had archived fight scenes from different movies which were included in the 2002 film Ultimate Fights. Al Pacino’s scene was from Scarface as Tony Montana and Sylvester Stallone’s scene was from Rambo.

Maybe it’s that both Pacino and Stallone have such powerful onscreen presence that they’d overshadow each other. That’s not to say that the world wouldn’t love to see them in a movie together! But we can get our jollies another way. They’re actually good friends in real life.

Stallone and Pacino Celebrated the Eagles’ February 2018 Super Bowl Win

Both Al Pacino and Sly Stallone were spotted together during the 2018 Super Bowl. Stallone is a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and watched their win against the New England Patriots with Pacino by his side.

“With The great Al Pacino the minute after the EAGLES WON THE SUPERBOWL!!!!” Stallone wrote. He was throwing his fist up and had his arm wrapped around Pacino, who was smiling. Stallone was sporting an Eagles cap while Pacino kept it casual without any labels. It’s not clear if Pacino is as big of a fan of the Eagles as his friend, but he was clearly there to celebrate the big moment with him.

Stallone, Pacino, and Schwarzenegger Watch Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua Fight Andy Ruiz

On December 7, 2019, Sylvester Stallone, Al Pacino, and Arnold Schwarzenegger got together to watch the epic fight between heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz. They were joined by large group of other Hollywood and NFL celebrities, as well as Guy Fieri, while watching the match from the Rocky star’s home.

“Just having a great time at home watching fights with a great bunch of guys,” wrote Stallone. Joshua won and reclaimed his world title that day.

Sly Introduced Al to Guy Fieri

The meeting of the masters. The great Al Pacino meets the great @GuyFieri!!! I really respect these guys. @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/bj3YHmMSwK — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 10, 2020

On January 9, 2020, the world was starstruck after Stallone shared a video of him introducing Al Pacino to master chef Guy Fieri. We can assume that the video was from earlier than January 9, because Pacino and Fieri were already spotted together watching the boxing match between Ruiz and Joshua. Either that, or they didn’t speak much that day and this was more of a 1-1 meeting.

“The meeting of the masters. The great Al Pacino meets the great @GuyFieri !!! I really respect these guys,” Sly wrote.

“I’m about to introduce the great Al Pacino to the great Guy Fieri, who’s going to make some great food today” Stallone said as he took a selfie-video walking through his house during the holidays. “The meeting of the Titans,” he said. Sportswriter Jay Glazer was there as well.

“What a pleasure. What a pleasure. I hope you’re hungry,” said Fieri as he eagerly shook Pacino’s hand.

“I’m always hungry,” said Pacino.

As the clip ends, we hear what sounds like “F*ck,” but have no idea what Pacino really said. Vice speculated that it could have been “I f***ing love your show” or something about meatballs, but who knows. We have no idea what they ate, either. As Vice succinctly put it, the public was merely teased with what could have been “our first glimpse into some kind of weird, clandestine, Illuminati-like cabal of old Italian men who secretly run Hollywood.” We’ll take it.

Stallone Celebrates Al Pacino’s 80th Birthday

On April 25, 2020, Stallone posted a snap to commemorate Pacino’s 80th birthday. The two men were looking dapper in all-black, and Pacino had a huge smile on his face.

“A very very happy birthday to the brilliant Al Pacino !!!!” Sly wrote.

Pacino and Stallone Enjoy Pizza Together in July 2022

What’s more iconic than Sylvester Stallone and the Godfather star getting together in downtown Los Angeles to enjoy some pizza? I don’t know, either. The two were joined by Sly’s brother, actor Frank Stallone as they enjoyed some pies from Mulberry Street Pizzeria in Beverly Hills. All three men wore all-black, looking like true gangsters. It was such an epic meeting that Frank reposted the snap a year later.

“The men in black ! Al Pacino is one of the most down-to-earth humorous people I know. Bring Al on Tulsa King,” he wrote.

You’ve got to love it.