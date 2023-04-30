Sam Neill Reminisces on the ‘Funniest’ and ‘Saddest’ Person He Ever Met: Robin Williams

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has opened up about his fondest memories of the late icon Robin Williams. In his new memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, Neill described Williams as both the “funniest” and the “saddest” person he’d ever met.

Sam Neill and Robin Williams Co-Starred in Bicentennial Man

Both actors starred in the 1999 sci-fi comedy-drama Bicentennial Man. Their time together led to many “great chats” as they often visited each other in their trailers in their downtime.

“We would talk about this and that. Sometimes even about the work we were about to do,” wrote Neill (via People). “As soon as he flung open the door, he was on. Funny stuff just poured out of him. And everybody was in stitches, and when everybody was in stitches, you could see Robin was happy.”

But that happiness almost seemed like a front at times. Robin Williams later committed suicide on August 11, 2014, at age 63. He’d been suffering from anxiety and depression for many years and was determined to have diffuse Lewy body dementia at the time of his death. The disease is known to progress rapidly, second only to Alzheimer’s in how it deteriorates a person’s cognitive function.

Neill Says Williams Was “Inconsolably Solitary” Despite Having The World as His Oyster

Neill revealed that he could sense Williams was “deeply depressed.” He described him as “inconsolably solitary” despite his incredible successes, both in career and developing a family who loved him.

“He had fame, he was rich, people loved him, great kids — the world was his oyster,” Neill recalled. “And yet I felt more sorry for him than I can express. He was the loneliest man on a lonely planet.”

Neill wrote that “he could sense the dark space inside” his friend and co-star.

Indeed, despite the millions of souls whom Robin Williams cheered up over the course of his life, the reality is that there was one person he couldn’t make happy: himself.

Robin Williams’ Son Zak Has Opened Up About His Father’s Battle With Depression

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 28: Zachary Pym Williams and Robin Williams attend The Comedy Awards 2012 at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 28, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Robin Williams’ eldest child, Zachary “Zak” Williams, told Dr. Oz in 2020 that he was aware that his father suffered from mental health issues.

“I was acutely aware of my dad’s struggles with depression. It manifested in addiction at times,” he said.

Despite Robin Williams’ battle with depression, he did what he could do “prioritize” his mental health and feel better. Zak said that was a daily focus for his late father.

“He took great lengths to support his wellbeing and mental health, especially when he was challenged. It was something that was a daily consideration for him,” said Zak. “And so, the main thing for me was noticing how he went through great lengths to support himself while he could show up for others. It was clear that he prioritized his mental health throughout most of his life. At least, that I experienced with him.”

Zak Williams Has Also Struggled With Mental Health

Robin Williams with son Zak & wife Marsha during “One Hour Photo” Premiere at Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Zak told Dr. Oz that he found himself struggling with his own mental health battles, especially after his father’s death. He was diagnosed with PTSD and self-medicating with alcohol and cannabis.

“None of those things worked in the way that I needed them to work to help manage my anxiety. And I had bouts of depression associated with that,” said Zak.

Zak Williams ended up seeking help and guidance and finally found support from more than one source. He began supporting causes which were centered in mental health initiatives. He said that a “commitment to service” was the most “profoundly helpful” step in taking care of his mental health.

“I found myself becoming a mental health advocate because it was very healing for me,” said Zak.

Zak Says Cutting Out Substance Abuse Changed His Life Around

He also decided to stop depending on drugs and alcohol to make himself feel better.

“I cut out self-medicating, using alcohol. It got to the point where a problem drinking became drinking alcoholically. And that certainly didn’t help my mental health, especially when I was dealing with underlying trauma,” said Zak.

In addition to taking better care of his own health, Zak Williams reached out and found support in connection with other people.

“The other thing is I found community support groups to be really helpful. I’m in a 12-Step program, that’s very helpful for me personally. For others, it might be connecting through community organization or through sports, there’s any number of things,” Zak shared.

Zak also launched his own mental health advocacy organization, PYM for Prepare Your Mind.

Robin Williams will forever be dearly held in the hearts of people worldwide. Last August would have been his 71st birthday. The day was met with a trove of tributes for the late actor.

Robin Williams Once Gave His Opinion on Heaven

In 2001, Williams sat with James Lipton in Inside the Actor’s Studio and was asked what he thought about the existence of Heaven.

“If heaven exists, what would you like God to say when you arrive at the pearly gates?” asked Lipton.

“There’s seating near the front…The concert begins at 5. It’ll be Mozart, Elvis, and one of your choosing,” Williams said. “Or…if heaven exists to know that there is laughter. Just to hear God go ‘two Jews walk into a bar…’”