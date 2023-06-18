Is There Any Bad Blood Between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough After Trust Battle?

No bad blood here!

Priscilla Presley is currently enjoying quality time with her granddaughters. Recently, the 78-year-old former spouse of Elvis Presley took to Instagram to commemorate the middle school graduation of Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14. The twins are the children of Michael Lockwood and Presley’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed away at 54 years old in January.

Riley Keough, who Lisa Marie had with Danny Keough, also joined in the celebration. In a photo shared by Priscilla, she can be seen standing side by side with Riley as they celebrate the accomplishments of Harper and Finley.

“Happy Graduation girls!” Priscilla wrote in the caption. “You’re now in high school!!!”

The image comes after the family has had quite a legal battle for several months. The complications arose in January when Lisa Marie’s representative revealed that Graceland would be inherited by Riley, Harper, and Finley.

No Bad Blood

Subsequently, it was revealed that Riley and her late brother, Benjamin (who passed away in 2020), were appointed co-trustees of Lisa Marie’s trust back in 2016. However, Presley chose to dispute the “authenticity and validity” of Keough’s appointment, citing numerous concerns surrounding it. Lockwood also entered the fray, requesting the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem in order to represent the interests of the twins.

Later, a source went on to confirm to Entertainment Tonight that Keough and her Presley “aren’t communicating at this time,” saying “they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately.”

During the ongoing exchanges, Presley’s team refuted claims of her being excluded from Graceland, and Elvis herself denied any existence of a conflict with Keough. However, in May,

Elvis, Keough, and Lockwood reached a resolution concerning the estate of Lisa.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and requests for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla said via a statment. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever,” she went on to add.

In the following month, Keough submitted a petition to the court seeking approval for the settlement agreement that had been reached between herself, Presley, and Lockwood.

According to the terms of the settlement, Keough will assume the role of the sole trustee for her mother’s estate and the sub-trusts designated for her sisters. Ownership of Graceland will be transferred to Keough, and she will permit Presley to retrieve any personal belongings she may have at Graceland or in storage units under Graceland’s control.

Presley, on the other hand, will act as the trustee for the sub-trust designated for her son, Navarone Garibaldi, who is Lisa Marie’s half-brother. Navarone will receive 1/9 of the Trust, while the remaining 8/9 will be divided among Keough, Finley, and Harper.

Furthermore, Presley will receive a lump sum payment from the Trust as a one-time arrangement. She will now serve as a “Special Advisor to the Trust,” and Keough will provide her with a monthly amount that remains undisclosed for her advisory role.