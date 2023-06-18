White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “I’m A Historic Figure” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during a recent podcast interview, made the claim that she is a ‘historical figure’.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Jean-Pierre added that she ‘walks in history’ every single day. See a clip of that insane moment below…

Karine Jean-Pierre: "I'm a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day." pic.twitter.com/dWrlacCZh1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

I miss Jen Psaki, and I really never thought I would say that. These people are truly legends in their own mind. Perhaps this statement provides us insight of Jean-Pierre’s egotistical mindset.

Jean-Pierre was lauded as the ‘first black and openly LGBTQ’ Press Secretary when she took over for Psaki last year. The Hill reported on that transition at the time..

Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday will become the new face of President Biden’s White House — marking a historic change that some have been waiting to see for years. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary. For years, a small group of influential Black communicators has quietly lobbied several administrations to appoint an African American to the podium. The hit television show “Scandal” is based on Judy Smith, a former George H.W. Bush press aide who became the first Black spokesperson to hold a briefing at the White House in 1991 and went on to become a crisis management expert. She never served as press secretary. The nation elected the first Black president in 2008 in Barack Obama, and during his administration deputy press secretary Bill Burton was considered for the role. He was ultimately passed over, and three white men served as press secretary under Obama. https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3488091-karine-jean-pierre-makes-history-at-white-house/

Jean-Pierre may be a historic figure after all… Historically terrible at her job. As stated previously, these people are truly legends in their own mind.