Biden Completely Lost During Philadelphia Speech To Nobody: “Alright, Where We Going?” (Video)

President Biden spoke at a podium in front of literally nobody in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania yesterday in order to address the recent collapse of an I-95 bridge.

Biden appeared with fellow deteriorating mind Senator John Fetterman. The two onstage together is truly a sight to behold. Fetterman didn’t even bother to dress up for the speech, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

During his speech, Biden attempted to make a joke. Biden said “If I didn’t, I’d be sleeping along. I better explain that so (unintelligible). My wife’s a Philly girl!”

Biden then awkwardly stares at the camera with a demented smile, eyes wide open. He then says ‘Alright, where are we going’.

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden makes a bizarre joke to crickets in the audience, then asks, "Alright, where we going?" 😬 pic.twitter.com/fioHouj5mX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Biden reportedly claimed that traffic would resume in two weeks. The Inquirer reports on that…

Don’t expect a ton of rallies to follow President Joe Biden’s campaign kickoff. Biden’s greatest asset as a candidate is the power of incumbency and the attention he can draw as president. Arguably the most impactful moment of the day wasn’t Biden standing on a stage packed with union members, but flying above I-95, looking down on a collapsed bridge and vowing to help fix it. “I told the governor there’s no more important project right now in the country as far as I’m concerned,” Biden said after the aerial tour of the collapse site. “I’ve directed my team… to move heaven and earth to get it done as soon as possible.” Biden stood next to Shapiro as he announced that the highway would reopen to traffic within two weeks. https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/live/joe-biden-philadelphia-speech-time-road-closures-live-stream-20230617.html

The Biden Administration is rotten to the core. They obviously feel no need to run a real campaign.