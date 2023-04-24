James Corden and Adele Team Up for Emotional Final Carpool Karaoke on ‘The Late Late Show’

As James Corden’s tenure as host of The Late Late Show comes to a close, he took one last Carpool Karaoke ride with a familiar face behind the wheel: Adele! The duo had previously made headlines with their record-breaking Carpool Karaoke segment in 2016, and this emotional reunion was no different.

Adele took the driver’s seat this time, with Corden as her passenger, and they hit the road while joking about her driving skills. “I’m actually not a brilliant driver, so… I also can’t sing without closing my eyes,” Adele quipped. “I can’t believe I just pulled out of your drive and nearly crashed.”

The segment was filled with several cute heartfelt moments as Adele and Corden reminisced about their friendship and Corden’s eight-year run as the show’s host. Tears were also shed as they shared memories and sang along to some of Adele’s biggest hits.

The Final Carpool Karaoke

As Corden bids farewell to The Late Late Show, this final Carpool Karaoke lap with Adele was a fitting and emotional end to his popular segment that has brought joy and entertainment to viewers over the years.

As real-life close friends, Adele revealed that she felt “a bit nervous” and “very, very sad” as Corden prepares to leave Los Angeles and return to England with his wife and three children.

“You’re one of my best friends in the whole world. I’m gonna miss you so much,” Adele stated before breaking into tears. “I’m just not ready to come back [to England], otherwise I would come back with you.”

Corden also got emotional telling the Grammy-winning singer that their friendship “has nothing to do with distance and time.”

Adele and Corden treated viewers to an impressive display of their vocal talents. They sang along to popular songs including “Rolling in the Deep,” “Love Is a Game,” “I Drink Wine,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and “Hometown Glory,” which served as the poignant final song.

Adele also shared with viewers that a deep conversation she had with Corden in 2020 was the inspiration behind the first verse of her song “I Drink Wine.”

How It Started

“We’d been on vacation together with the kids, and we were on our way home and… I remember I said to you on the way home, ‘What’s wrong?’ You just seemed down,” she stated. “And you let it all out to me and… we were having, what, a six-hour conversation about it? It was like the whole way home. But it got me thinking, I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe… And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later and I wrote this and I remember I sang it into my phone and I remember I sent it to you and I do remember you saying, ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling.'”

“It was everything that I was feeling that day,” he said of the now mega-hit song. “I was floored by how you’d managed to take everything that i was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse, and it was, I don’t know, it’s the greatest privilege that from something, from a conversation so honest between two friends that you would create such a thing, that blows my mind.”

As their Carpool Karaoke ride came to an end and they neared CBS Studios, the duo couldn’t hold back their tears as they expressed how much they would miss each other.

“This is my last-ever time that I’ll do this, and it’s blown my mind that you’ve done this for me,” Corden said. “I love you, and we have had the best times here.”