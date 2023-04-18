Harry Styles and Will Ferrell To Guest on James Corden’s Final Episode of ‘The Late Late Show’

The very last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden will feature superstars Harry Styles and Will Ferrell as the final guests. After 28 years on air, The Late Late Show will come to an indefinite close. Before Corden, The Late Late Show was hosted by Tom Synder, Craig Kilborn, and Craig Ferguson. The very first episode of The Late Late Show premiered in January 1995 on CBS, where it continued to air until the present.

It was rumored that One Direction was going to reunite in the show’s final episode, but Styles will be the only former member of the boy band to make an appearance. Corden revealed this rumor wasn’t true when he shared a tweet that featured a screenshot of an article declaring the false news, accompanied by the caption, “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Ferrell may be appearing on the final episode of the talk show to promote his upcoming films Barbie and Strays, but it also appears likely that Ferrell was chosen largely because he is such an iconic funnyman. South Korean pop group Blackpink will also be featured in the episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden was known for creating iconic segments such as “Carpool Karaoke” and “Crosswalk the Musical.” Both segments will be featured in the final episode of the popular talk show, with “Carpool Karaoke” being where Blackpink will make an appearance. Tom Cruise will also be featured in the finale.

Corden spoke to People about filming the final few episodes of The Late Late Show, saying, “I’m worried about being too emotional. I’m worried about crying too much. But at the same time, I just got to take a breath and know that there’s a lot to do between now and then.” The final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden will air on April 27 on CBS.