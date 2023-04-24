Woman Married to Rag Doll Claims She’s Expecting Second Child

A 37-year-old Brazilian TikToker who went viral for reportedly marrying a rag dog that her mother made her has announced that she is apparently pregnant with her and the intimate object’s second child. It’s not humanly possible to procreate with a doll, but Meirivone Rocha Moraes filmed a TikTok featuring a positive pregnancy test.

In the TikTok, which currently holds 369,000 views, Moraes tells the audience that she is pregnant again with Marcelo’s baby, although Marcelo is a doll. She says that she is expecting to have a girl this time around.

Moraes spoke to NeedToKnow.co.u about her bizarre declaration, saying, “I’m very happy because I’m pregnant with Marcelo again. This time we’re going to have a girl. We really wanted to get pregnant again, Marcelo kept asking when we’re going to get another baby, and I said one day. There were a couple times I felt nauseous, so I would take a test, but they were negative. However, I recently started to get nauseous again, so bought a test from the local pharmacy and it was positive! We are so happy. We would love to have a little princess. We already have a boy, but if the baby turns out to be one too, we will love them just the same.”

Moraes then revealed that she and the doll have had marital issues in the past. Moraes said, “Since finding out that he cheated on me, we have been very distant. We still live in the same house but it isn’t the same. But now, because of the baby, things are different. Marcelo has been much more affectionate with me and I believe that this will improve our relationship. This new baby will save our marriage.”

While it is obvious that Moraes is not in fact pregnant with the baby of a doll, it is not clear whether she is suffering from some sort of psychosis or if she is just trolling online. Either way, TikTokers are extremely confused, with one user commenting “I was so happy with her reaction, until I remembered that she is married to a doll.”