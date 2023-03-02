Jay Leno Discusses ‘Unbelievable’ ‘Brand New Face’ After Car Accident

During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show on Wednesday, Jay Leno discussed his recent appearance, referring to it as his “brand new face.” The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host had sustained severe burns to his chest, hands, and face on November 12 while working on a vintage car with a friend in his garage.

“You look great though,” Clarkson told Leno as he replied, “This is a brand new face.”

“It is, it’s unbelievable. What happened, I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline and it caught fire. I had been eating a flaming hot Dorito and when I bit into it, it set my face on [fire].”

“He went on, “It was interesting. It was all third-degree burns, it was pretty bad. It was pretty bad,” he went on to joke. “You can’t tell at all,” Clarkson stated. He went on to add, ” No, you think there’d be a zipper here or something. No, this is like a brand new face. Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy.”

Jay Leno’s ‘Brand New Face’

“It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did. And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

The talk show host’s friend Dave Killackey was luckily there to help him. He recalled, “And I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire.’ And Dave’s like, ‘All right.’ I said, ‘No, Dave, I’m on fire.’ And then, ‘Oh, my God.’ Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire.”

Lemo sustained third-degree burns and was rushed to the hospital where he stayed for 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital in L.A.

