‘This Morning’ Anchor Under Fire For Eating Squirrel on Air

You may call him a nut, but This Morning anchor Phillip Schofield seems to enjoy eating squirrels. He proved as much by doing so on the set of the British daytime talk show, and for all the world to see.

It was people viewing it that seemed to be the problem.

Schofield watched and waited as chef Phil Vickery cooked up the small rodents while making some squirrel risotto and buttermilk squirrel during a recent This Morning show. While Schofield gave it a try, co-anchor Holly Willoughby took a pass.

The idea of eating squirrel left her a bit “gippy,” as she put it. In other words, Willoughby felt a little nauseous just watching the whole thing.

Others seemed to feel even worse.

Phillip Schofield Goes Viral

This Morning received the feedback on social media, with the comments ranging from sad to flat-out angry.

“Shameful,” declared one comment.

“Appalling,” read another.

One even wrote that they were turning to the BBC instead, perhaps because they tend not to eat on that channel.

Another commented that they couldn’t imagine eating the critter, given that ” I love the grey squirrels that visit our garden.”

The blowback continued on, with viewers commenting that eating squirrels is “cruel” and “inhumane.”

But not everyone was bothered.

“If you aren’t vegetarian you can’t really get squeamish over eating squirrel,” read one tweet in reference to the squirrel-ly delights.

As for Schofield, no word on whether he had an upset stomach or had a sudden craving for acorns.