Jeff Bridges Reveals His Tumor Has Shrunk ‘to the Size of a Marble’

Actor Jeff Bridges is sharing news on his health. He has been recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a serious bout of COVID-19 in 2021.

Journey to Health

When the tumor was initially discovered “it was a 12-by-9-in. tumor in my body. Like a child in my body. It didn’t hurt or anything,” he shared with PEOPLE.

Now, Bridges states that the tumor has shrunk “to the size of a marble” after infusion and oral chemotherapy.

In January 2021, he nearly passed away due to COVID. His chemotherapy had weakened his immune system, and the virus had a severe impact on him.

“My wife Sue was my absolute champion,” he shared. “She really fought to keep me off a ventilator. I didn’t want to be on it, and the doctors didn’t necessarily want that, but she was adamant.”

Bridges spent a long time in the hospital and was eventually given convalescent plasma as a form of treatment. This therapy uses blood from people who have already recovered from the illness to help other people get better.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Bridges talked about his support system during treatment.

“When you get close to losing something like that, your gratitude and your thankfulness for what you have, the people that you love, and the love that you feel for your loved ones, grows,” he stated. “It just magnifies it, and that was something positive that came out of it.”

Moving Forward

#sponsored I had a second run-in with COVID-19 last year. Thankfully, it wasn’t nearly as bad as the first go- around. But #MyCOVIDReality is that big crowds still make me nervous, so I try to keep my crew small when I can. If you’re immunocompromised, what’s your COVID reality? pic.twitter.com/cxXFldDWwY — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) May 11, 2023

Now, he spends most days working on filming the second season of The Old Man.

“I’m so blessed to have this cast,” he shared with the magazine.”To get back to what invigorates you, it feels great, man.”

After going through cancer, Bridges feels thankful to be alive. He believes that acting holds great significance.

“I’m feeling that the times are demanding us to be as creative as possible,” he continued. “We should all work together to make something beautiful, like we do in the movies.”