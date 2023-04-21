Was Kevin Costner’s Feud With Taylor Sheridan The Reason ‘Yellowstone’ is Ending?

Yellowstone‘s final batch of episodes is expected to air at some point by the end of this year, and it has been speculated that the reason the show is coming to a close may have to do with a feud between main star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan. Back in February, it was reported that Sheridan and Paramount were planning on ending the original Yellowstone series after Season 5 to take the show in a different direction and recast the lead with Matthew McConaughey, who will play an entirely new character.

The final episodes of Yellowstone have not yet been filmed. The first half of the show’s fifth season aired from November 13, 2022, to January 1, 2023, on Paramount+.

Beef Between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan Ending Yellowstone?

Costner, who plays John Dutton in the neo-western series, was absent from a recent panel that he was scheduled to be on. Sheridan also did not make an appearance. During the PaleyFest panel, the President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios Keith Cox spoke about Costner’s future on the series after episode 507 was screened. He referred to the seasoned actor as “our star, the face of our show, and the executive producer.” Cox then stated, “We are very confident he will continue with the show.” Costner won a Golden Globe this year for his performance in the series.

Costner has reportedly wanted to spend as little time on the set of Yellowstone as possible, and it was surmised that this is because of an ongoing feud between the actor and Taylor Sheridan. It was claimed that Costner only wanted to spend one week on set while filming the second half of the show’s fifth season. It is not clear what started the feud, or the exact details pertaining to the drama.

Costner has appeared in Yellowstone since the show’s first season in 2018. Yellowstone follows the trials and tribulations of a family of ranchers who live on the border of Yellowstone National Park. There have already been two prequels, 1883 and 1923, with the latter starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Three more Yellowstone prequels are currently in development, holding the respective titles Bass Reeves, 6666, and 1944.