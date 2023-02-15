Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple by getting matching tattoos! Lopez’s shared the news on social media via an Instagram post. Lopez shared several pictures of her new tattoo, an infinity symbol with “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive and an arrow through the middle, located above her ribcage. Affleck’s tattoo, which features two arrows crossing each other, the letter “J” above the arrows, and the letter “B” below, was also shared by the singer.

Lopez also shared several playful photos of herself and Affleck, including one that seems to be a nod to a famous scene from her “Jenny from the Block” music video back in 2002. The photo shows Affleck with his hand resting on his wife’s back as she grins.

“Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍,” Lopez captioned the Instagram post, teasing that she would share more details in her On the J Lo newsletter. After announcing their engagement in April, the couple tied the knot at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas just before midnight on July 16. Recently, Lopez revealed that they almost went a different direction.

Matching Tattoos Forever!

“We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone’s going to be there and it was so stressful,” Lopez stated on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting her movie Shotgun Wedding.

“A month before, and I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married,” she joked about their first engagement in 2002.

“I heard that, I read that,” Kimmel joked about their split just days before their September 2003 nuptials.

“It kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD and so I was like, ‘Is this happening?’ ” Lopez stated.

“We were so happy, and of course it was happening, but I just felt like the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says, ‘F— it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.’ “

“I was just like, ‘This is crazy, what are we doing?’ ” Lopez added, revealing that Affleck handled everything and reassured her he was “going to have everything set up.”