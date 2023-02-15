Alex Murdaugh Told Sister-in-Law His Family ‘Did Not Suffer’ During Murder 

Old money can’t get you out of everything. Proof of this is displayed in the tragic domino of events that have taken place over the past few years for the Murdaugh family.

The South Carolina elites have experienced a fall from grace riddled with one heartbreaking tragedy after another. The only members left to tell the haunting tale are either off-grid or on trial.

One After Another

Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the murder of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his youngest son, Paul Murdaugh. Both of them were shot to death on the large family property sitting at the edge of the Colleton and Hampton Counties in South Carolina.

It’s been about three weeks since the beginning of the trial and in recent events, Alex Murdaugh’s sister-in-law, Marian Protor, testified in court that Alex didn’t seem fazed by the death of his wife and son.

New Details

She recounted a few morsels of their conversation to the jury. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time. He said that his number one goal was clearing Paul’s name. And I thought that was so strange because my number one goal was to find out who killed my sister and Paul.”

When Murdaugh mentioned “clearing Paul’s name,” he was referring to an accident in 2019 where a friend of Paul’s by the name of Mallory beach was killed in a boating accident where he was at the helm of the vessel. The 22-year-old was drunk at the time of the crash.

Proctor seemed disturbed by the skewed priorities of her brother-in-law. This is sadly not the first time that death has come knocking at the Murdaugh’s door.

Gloria Satterfield, the family’s housekeeper, died on the Murdaugh property in 2018 from a traumatic head wound she allegedly incurred from falling on the home’s brick steps. There are other deaths and eerie occurrences connected to the Murdaugh family outlined in the true crime documentary Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty. As of now, it’s all speculation. No official charges have been filed.