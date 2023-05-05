Jennifer Lopez Says New Netflix Film Helped Her Improve as a Mother 

At a screening for Lopez’s new Netflix movie The Mother, the actress opened up to the audience about the changes that the film made in her life.

Life Lessons

“I think that there are some beautiful themes in here about what it is to be a mother, what it is to want to protect something with your entire life, as we do with our children,” she shared.

“It was a great experience to have her mouthing off to me on the set and then go home and have the same experience at home,” she continued, “But it really was a kind of growing experience for me.”

“I honestly think that during this movie, I became a better mother. Because it made me really think about a lot of things as it pertained to my child and what I wanted them to know, what I wanted them to learn and who I wanted to be to them.”

“And what it meant to really be Mom to not babies anymore, but to little adults,” Lopez added.

In The Mother, Lopez plays an assassin forced out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to abandon because of her job. She stars alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal.

In the film, Lopez’s character is quoted saying, “I’m a killer. But I’m also a mother. And I will die protecting her.”

Bright Futures

The actress also touched on parenting in her day-to-day life during a guest spot on Today with Hoda Kotb. She discussed the ways that her teenage years differ from that of her children’s.

“They’re becoming adults. They’re challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they’re thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old,” she shared.

Kotb mentioned how she and Lopez “followed the rules” growing up, to which Lopez replied, “Yes! And they don’t!”

She continued, “They’re challenging and looking at everything, which is great for our world. I feel like they’re going to change the world, quite honestly. And make it so much better than we did.”