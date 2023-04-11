Jennifer Lopez’s Epic Return in the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Mother’

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, 54, is ditching romantic comedies for an explosive new action film. Netflix’s upcoming film The Mother features Lopez as a trained assassin who has to stop at nothing to save her teen daughter from vicious killers. Netflix just released an official trailer for the film, which is intense, to say the least.

The new trailer for The Mother opens by showcasing Jennifer Lopez‘s character as the powerful assassin that she is. Soon, after giving birth, Lopez is told that she needs to disappear and not raise her child because she could put her daughter in danger by being in her life. Powerful men are after her, and she’s told not to risk putting her daughter’s life in danger, but Lopez watches her kin grow up from afar. When she is a teenager, Lopez’s daughter is kidnapped, which she witnesses. As the trailer continues, Lopez rescues her daughter and takes her into the snowy wilderness to train her to be just like her mother.

Jennifer Lopez’s Exciting New Starring Role

The Mother‘s director, Niki Caro, spoke to People about casting Lopez in her film, saying, “The only thing that surprised me was that Jennifer hadn’t been an action movie hero her entire career. Jennifer brings her legendary skill and precision to the action elements, but also brings her strength as a dramatic actor and her experience as a mother right to the heart of the movie. I knew Jennifer was the only actress for the role.” Caro then called her film a “rare combination of high-octane action and genuine emotion.”

Jennifer Lopez has not appeared in a non-comedic film since 2015’s Lila and Eve. Recently, Lopez has appeared in several rom-coms, including Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding. Following The Mother, Lopez will appear in the science-fiction thriller Atlas, which will also premiere on Netflix.

In addition to Lopez, The Mother stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. The film is rated R for violence, some language, and brief drug use and will debut on Netflix on May 12.