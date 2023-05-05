Arrest Made in Connection with Killing of 29-Year-Old Woman Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail

A suspect has been arrested in the mysterious death of a woman whose body was discovered on a hiking trail in Arizona, per reports.

The body of Lauren Heike, 29, was found five days ago and homicide was immediately listed as the cause of death.

Police said the suspect was arrested at his home, located about a mile from the trail. The suspect was captured on video by Telemundo Arizona shortly after his arrest.

Along with being cuffed, he is shown being placed into a police vehicle, with multiple officers present at the scene.

Police said the suspect is in his early 20s. They previously released surveillance video showing a man running from the scene, and authorities confirmed the person arrested is indeed the man shown in the video.

“With this information, we hope that the community tonight can rest a little easier knowing that this person is off the streets,” police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz told reporters.

CBS 5 reported the suspect as being Zion William Teasley, 22. It added his DNA matches that were found at the scene. It has yet to be determined if he knew the Heike — who was reportedly stabbed 15 times.

The outlet went on to report that Teasley told investigators he struggled with his “sexuality” during a police interview, and that he wanted to look like Heike.

“During an interview with detectives, Teasley said that he recognized the area and frequented it, but refused to provide his routes, saying only that he never walked the same spots,” CBS 5 wrote. “He was shown the surveillance photo and at first, allegedly said, ‘that’s me,’ before stating he wasn’t quite sure.

“Investigators then showed him a picture of Heike, he said he recognized her and ‘wanted to look like her.’ Teasley also reportedly spoke up about growing up as a Christian and about how he struggled with his sexuality, saying in part that he feared his soul’s salvation due to his thoughts.

“Detectives asked Teasley if he had planned to murder Lauren, to which he responded, ‘I am definitely not the person who plans to kill another person. If I was going to do something like that, it wouldn’t be premeditated.'”

