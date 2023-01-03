Jeremy Renner Recovering in ICU After Brutal Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner still remains in intensive care in critical but stable condition after his snow plow accident that occurred on New Year’s Day. The Marvel actor was near his home clearing driveways prior to the brutal incident, according to a representative. The actor was moving snow from his driveway so family members could depart his residence after they celebrated the holidays together, according to Renner’s publicist, Samantha Mast.

Members of his family were with him at the time that incident occurred. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner had been assisting a stranded motorist at the time of the accident and was clearing a neighbor’s driveway. More details of the accident are said to be shared by the Washoe County Sheriff’s office during a press briefing which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The actor remains in the hospital under intensive care and is recovering from surgery after suffering Orthopedic injuries and blunt chest trauma. The 51-year-old has undergone two surgeries to address injuries he sustained.

Actor Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated that his deputies had responded to a traumatic injury that involved the actor in the area of Mount Rose Highway located in Reno. Their deputies found Renner injured and transported him to an area Hospital. His family went on to release a statement Monday evening, thanking the hospital staff and First Responders as Renner remained in the hospital.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement read. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

His Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, also asked for prayers and support for the actor. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo posted on Instagram. “Please send healing goodness his way.”