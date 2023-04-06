Jeremy Renner Is Refusing to Be Haunted or Victimized by Snowplow Accident

During his exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, which will air tonight at 10 PM on ABC, actor Jeremy Renner, 52, reveals how he wants to move on from his recent snowplow accident. On January 1, Renner was severely injured when he saved his nephew from a runaway snowplow.

In the interview titled “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph,” Renner says, “I refuse to be f—ing haunted by that memory that way.” In the accident, Renner suffered from 30 broken bones and had to undergo several surgeries due to his injuries. Renner also stated that he wants to “shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else.”

Renner On His Attitude Post Accident

Sawyer’s interview is the first time Renner has made a public appearance since his devastating accident. In the interview, Renner says he knew he was in trouble when he tried to move his legs, stating, “I said, ‘Oh, that one — that one’s really messed up. Oh yeah, that thing’s gonna — that’s gonna be a problem.’ I’m thinkin’ like, ‘What’s my body look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine in a brain like a science experiment?'”

Renner continues, “Is that my existence now? I sorta felt like, ‘What am I — what’s my existence gonna be like?” Renner also told Sawyer about how he spoke to his family in sign language when he was admitted from the hospital. On his conversations with family after the accident, Renner said, “This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them. What we just endured. That’s real love. It’s suffering. But that feeds the seeds of what love is.”

Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Jeremy Renner will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs on ABC. Renner will next be seen in the Disney+ documentary, Rennervations, which will be available to stream on April 12.