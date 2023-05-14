John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day: Watch



John Travolta took a moment to honor his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, on Mother’s Day.

The 69-year-old Grease actor remembered his wife by sharing an adorable throwback video of her on his Instagram. In the video, Preston can be seen opening a Mother’s Day present before proudly displaying it to the camera. “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John,” Travolta went on to caption the video signing it from himself, as well as his son Ben, 12, and daughter Ella, 23.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Preston tragically passed away from breast cancer at the age of 57 in July 2020. Before her passing, the couple was married for 28 years. The couple also share their son Jett, who died due to an accident at the age of 16 in 2009.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Travolta recently posted a celebratory video on Instagram, showing moments from a family vacation to Disney World that was taken to celebrate Ella’s birthday. The video shows them walking around the theme park together, taking in the illuminated castle, and enjoying a fireworks display at night.

During the video, Ella was also seen being surprised with a tray of cupcakes, as Travolta showed his followers the moment she blew out her birthday candles.

Travolta has been pretty busy in the Hollywood world with it recently being announced he was set to star in a film with Katherine Heigl. According to Deadline, the upcoming romantic comedy That’s Amore! has cast Travolta Heigl for the leading role. The film is written and will be directed by two-time Academy Award winner Nick Vallelonga, who also wrote Green Book. There are also talks underway for ultimate veteran actor Christopher Walken to join the cast.

That’s Amore

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl have boarded the rom-com ‘That’s Amore!,’ written and to be directed by two-time Academy Academy winner Nick Vallelonga, with Christopher Walken also in talks to star https://t.co/pax0S5AXyB — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 11, 2023

Production for the upcoming film is scheduled to begin in August, which follows Nick Venere, played by Travolta, who is a modern-day version of Marty – he’s never been married and believes his prime dating years are over. He’s resigned himself to never hearing the words “I love you.”

Patty Amore, played by Heigl, is also facing challenges. She’s introverted, filled with nervous habits and has withdrawn from the dating game due to a secret from her past and her over-protective father. When Nick and Patty meet by chance, they immediately connect, and decide to date. But when their emotionally damaged families get involved, the situation becomes hilarious.