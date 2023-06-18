Justin Timberlake Shares Sweet Tribute For His Dad and Stepdad: ‘Two Incredible Humans’

Justin Timberlake is celebrating two important men in his life this Father’s Day! The 42-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt appreciation for his father, Randall Timberlake, and stepfather, Paul Harless.

“When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life,” he said in the caption. Timberlake, shares sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 8, with wife Jessica Biel.

” I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!! 🙏🏻,” he continued.

Just last month, the former NSYNC member also shared another tribute for Biel on Mother’s Day. “This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night,” he wrote about his wife.

“I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy! Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to. ❤️,” he continued.

Timberlake and Biel have had quite a beautiful relationship together. The singer and the actress first sparked romance rumors in 2007. Although they briefly separated in 2011, the couple exchanged vows in 2012 and have maintained a solid relationship ever since.

Timberlake Goes Viral on TikTok

In October 2022, Biel and Timberlake joyfully marked ten years of matrimony. They expressed their love and appreciation on Instagram, with heartwarming posts commemorating the special milestone.

The couple recently went viral on Tiktok after Timberlake posted a video of him and Biel while out and about. “I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel Congrats,” the TikTok user commented on the video.

Timberlake went on to respond saying, “Yeah, yeah.” Biel went on to poke fun at the situation by posting a selfie with the singer, captioning the photo, “My boyfriend.”



