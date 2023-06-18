Kourtney Kardashian 3 Kids Are Reportedly Excited About Her Pregnancy

According to a source, Kourtney Kardashian’s three children are filled with “enthusiasm” about the upcoming arrival of a new sibling. The 44-year-old made the exciting announcement during her husband Travis Barker’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182 by holding up a handwritten sign. This marks Kourtney’s first pregnancy with Travis Barker.

Videos by Rare

“Kourtney is just beyond excited,” the source went on to tell PEOPLE. “She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while.”

“Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too,” they added.

Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant!

Kardashian has two sons, Reign Aston, 8 and Mason Dash, 13, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. On the other hand, Barker has three children from his past relationship with Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

“Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling,” the source continued.

The announcement of the pregnancy comes after the pair revealed they had recently shared they stopped IVF treatment. On May 22, the reality star and Barker exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony held in Portofino, Italy.