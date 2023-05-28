Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Double Date with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler enjoyed a delightful family outing! The couple, alongside Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, had a lovely double date at Roberta’s in Culver City, California on Thursday.

As they enjoyed their time together before Memorial Day, Butler sported a denim jacket with a stylish red lining. He paired it with a white undershirt and brown trousers, completing his ensemble with a charming vintage blue hat.

Gerber, 21, wore an elegant black coat, a white blouse, and dark pants, while effortlessly carrying a light tan tote bag. Crawford opted for a coordinated color palette, wearing a black leather-style jacket, dark blue jeans, and completed her style with tasteful gold jewelry.

During the 6th annual Best Buddies charity event earlier this month, Crawford shared with PEOPLE how Gerber is managing her modeling career alongside her personal life.

“I think that she kind of sees how my husband and I have dealt with it throughout the years,” Crawford stated. “Which is not like, we don’t ever try to, ‘Oh, we can’t go there because we might get photographed.'”

“It’s a much different landscape than it was kind of when I was her age,” Crawford said referring to social media. “Like anything, there’s good and bad sides to it. The good thing is you have direct communication with your audience. The bad thing can be, it’s a lot of pressure, and you see a lot of snarky comments on there.”

“I’m learning along with her about that stuff, but I feel like she seems like she has a very good head on her shoulders and is figuring out how she wants to create that private work-public balance.”