Katie Holmes Opens Up About ‘Dawson Creek’ Reboot: ‘There’s Been Many Discussions’ 

The actress did an interview with Kering Women in Motion at the Cannes film festival. She talked about the conversations surrounding a possible reboot of Dawson’s Creek.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes shared. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

“We’ve often talked about it,” she added. “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.’”

Holmes talked about her work as an actor, author, director, and mentor to young female filmmakers as a bonus to her collaboration with Film AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

Katie Holmes talked about her enthusiasm for filmmaking and how her acting experience is a benefit when she is directing. She also discussed the progress of women in the entertainment industry. When she began acting in the 1990s, she could hardly recall working with female executives or directors, apart from a few women who directed some episodes of Dawson’s Creek. Holmes noted the positive changes in Hollywood which have welcomed more women in executive roles and behind the camera.

“Being on set for so long, it’s a second home,” Holmes shared, “I feel comfortable there. Knowing that when you go in, you know this department and the dynamics. Working with actors while being an actor, I think I know what they’re feeling and I hope that they feel more comfortable because I know I’m them. I’m one of you. We’re all together. There’s a comfort zone there.”

She went on to talk about an upcoming project that she will be directing, but not acting in.

“I’m going to direct a film that I’m just going to direct. And that will be really fun, and I think probably will feel, in some ways, easier.”

When asked about the details of the film, she said “Not yet. We’re still figuring it out — and everything is a little bit on pause because of the strike.”