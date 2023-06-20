Kelly Osbourne Calls Out Prince Harry For Dressing as Nazi

While a guest on the popular podcast I’ve Had It, Kelly Osbourne had some choice words to say about Prince Harry. Prince Harry was brought up during a segment of the podcast titled “Had It or Hit It?” During the segment, Osbourne was asked “Had It or Hit It” about King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the TV personality had a rather surprising answer. Osbourne said,

“It’s new, it’s different, let them try it out, see what they can make of it. Definitely King Charles. I don’t know much about Camilla.” Kelly Osbourne

Things took an even more interesting turn when one of the hosts declared that she was uncomfortable with the way King Charles did not allow Harry to sit in the front row at his coronation. After hearing this, Osbourne revealed that she agrees with King Charles.

Kelly Osbourne Voices Her Opinions on Prince Harry

Osbourne stated,

“I think Harry’s a f**king tw*t. He’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one who’s had mental problems, my life was so hard…’ Everybody’s f**king life is hard! You were the prince of a god d**n country, who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it.” Kelly Osbourne

Osbourne is referring to a 2005 incident when Prince Harry showed up to a costume party dressed as a Nazi. After the incident, he issued an apology, which stated that he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume, and I apologize.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been very vocal about their contempt for the royal family, causing a fairly public rift. Harry recently claimed in his memoir, Spare, that he was pressured to wear the costume by his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry wrote, “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. I rented it, plus a silly moustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point. There were moments over the course of the next several weeks and months when I thought I might die of shame.”