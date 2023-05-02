Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunite at The Met Gala

Spotted: exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoying a friendly chat at the 2023 Met Gala.

The reality star and the SNL alum caused quite a stir on the same red carpet in 2022 when Kardashian turned up in a famous gown worn by Marilyn Monroe. Although the couple broke things off later that year, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the two.

This year’s Met Gala theme honored designer Karl Lagerfeld. Photos from the event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, show Kardashian and Davidson smiling and catching up with Usher. The conversation seems to have been lively, judging from their expressions and hand gestures.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Page Six reported in 2022 that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up amicably, and that their decision was mostly based on their conflicting lifestyles.

A source told the magazine, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Another insider added that the pair were in different stages in their life, which made it hard for them to be on the same page. Davidson was “totally spontaneous and impulsive” in a way that Kardashian couldn’t be because her first priority was taking care of her kids.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kim K has always garnered attention for her Met Gala looks, and this year was no different. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked stunning in a Schiaparelli dress dripping with 50,000 real pearls. When asked to describe her outfit, the celebrity told Vogue that she strongly associated this particular gem with Lagerfeld.

“I wanted pearls,” Kardashian explained. “I thought, what is more Karl? You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of.”