Pete Davidson Pushes Aggressive Knicks Fan at Madison Square Garden

Hands off! An altercation between Pete Davidson and a fan got physical when the older man attempted to put his arm around the comedian.

Last Sunday, the King of Staten Island actor was swarmed by admirers while leaving the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York. Davidson, 29, paused to greet members of the crowd, taking selfies and shaking hands with fans. One unnamed fan, however, wouldn’t leave the comic alone.

Caught on Video: Zealous Fan Won’t Leave Pete Alone

A video of the incident shows a man in a pink shirt and a baseball cap who started to follow Davidson through the crowd, repeatedly touching him and laying his head on the star’s shoulder. The former SNL cast member tried walking away, but the other man didn’t seem to get the hint. Finally, the actor turned to the fan and shoved him back, saying something that couldn’t be heard over the crowd. The anonymous man walked away.

According to The Sun, the exchange has gone viral on social media. This has prompted many Pete Davidson fans to jump to the actor’s defense, claiming that the comedian’s response was justified given the situation.

“In all the other clips I’ve seen that guy is there, trying to grab at him. He’d obviously been annoying him for a while,” a user wrote.

“Pete is going out of his way to be nice and take photos with fans. He doesn’t have to. I would have reacted the exact same if some strange man approached me like that,” another added.

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart at Madison Square Garden on April 23. Elsa/Getty Images

Before the unfortunate scene took place, Davidson attended the Knicks game decked out in the team’s regalia. His girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was not with him, according to Page Six. Instead, he sat next to fellow comedian Jon Stewart as the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers with a score of 102-93.