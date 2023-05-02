A baby has miraculously survived its mother’s trash day in Hobbs, New Mexico. You know something is wrong when your mother says: “Let me help you take out the trash” instead of: “Go take out the trash!”

According to authorities, the tossing of the newborn child into the trash bin was intentional. In January 2022 the mother was arrested as an 18-year-old. Avila was caught on a security camera in the act. Seeing as it was a winter day, the child was left to struggle in the cold with nothing but the walls of a trash bin to keep company. As Judge William Shoobridge said, it was “by luck and the grace of God” that he was not dealing with a murder case as reported by the New York Post. If it were not for the seemingly miraculous and providential timing of the rescuers, the baby may not be with us today.

Mom Sentenced For Tossing Her Own Baby in Trash Can

The accused was sentenced yesterday, May 1, 2023, to a total of 16 years in prison. It was originally a longer period, then was shortened slightly. This was due to the defendant claiming mental health concerns and the court noting the young age of the mother.

Thanks to the authorities, the rescuers, and the hand of providence involved, we are reminded that human life has real value. There are a few lessons to be learned here, one is that mental health ought not to be ignored and should be treated as well as possible. Secondly, people have intrinsic value, so don’t throw them in the trash.