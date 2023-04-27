Is Kim Kardashian Leaving Reality TV?

Move over, Elle Woods — there’s a new law student defending the innocent with flair, and her name is Kim Kardashian.

It’s no secret that the reality star has been pursuing a degree in law for some time. Last year, the world watched as she found out that she’d finally passed the baby bar exam on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Plus, she’s been an advocate for prison reform since 2017, according to the Daily Mail. That was the year that she campaigned for the release of Alice Johnson, who had been imprisoned for a non-violent offense and was later pardoned.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

However, Kardashian just recently revealed that she’d love to give up the glitz and glamor of the celebrity lifestyle and that she’d be “just as happy being an attorney full-time.”

The SKIMS co-founder spoke with CNN anchor Polly Harlow at the Time 100 Summit. After discussing her business (which is listed as one of Time 100’s most influential companies of the year), Kardashian opened up about her dream of becoming a lawyer and defending the wrongfully imprisoned.

Kim K Talks About Taking the Bar Exam, Quitting Reality TV

“I always joke with my mom, who is my manager. I say ‘Kim K’ is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,” said the media personality, according to BuzzFeed.

Kardashian cited working toward the release of Alice Johnson as the catalyst for her interest in prison reform.

“I was just genuinely naïve to all of the issues with our system,” she told Harlow, explaining how the experience had changed her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also talked about the influence of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a lawyer. Although the businesswoman didn’t finish school in his lifetime, she feels that he would be proud — if not amused — that she had decided to pursue this path at her age.

Kim Kardashian may not have been able to share her passion for prison reform with her dad, but she did recently invite another family member to join her in her work. Earlier this month, Khloé joined her sister Kim at a California prison to hear the experiences of the inmates.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Lookalike and OnlyFans Model Passes Away Following Plastic Surgery